St. Charles Parish Public Schools closed Monday through Thursday due to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

LULINGLa. –  All St. Charles Parish public schools and the School Board Office will be closed Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27 due to the impending impacts from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. This, after consulting with the parish’s EOC.

All school and district activities and events are canceled. At this time, the district plans for schools and the School Board Office to reopen on Friday, August 28, 2020.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools will continue to use the Blackboard Connect messaging system to communicate the latest information directly to parents/guardians and employees.

