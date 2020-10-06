St. Charles Parish preps for Hurricane Delta, sandbags available Wednesday

Tracking the Tropics

HAHNVILLE, LA – President Matthew Jewell and the St. Charles Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are monitoring Hurricane Delta as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and continues to strengthen.

Hurricane Delta is currently a category 4 with 130 mph sustained winds.

The storm is expected to weaken prior to making landfall and St. Charles Parish could see effects from this storm as early as Thursday evening.

Public Works is preparing the parish by checking all 56 pump stations, clearing storm drains and ensuring our drainage systems fulling operational.

All sandbag locations will be open tomorrow morning and parish officials will be checking for IDs. Residents should only take what they need and bring their own shovels.

Residents should not put out bulk debris; while regular garbage services remain on schedule, excessive bulk debris will inhibit public works from focusing on other storm fighting actions and could become projectiles during high winds or cause clogs in the drainage systems.

All residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies including food, water and medicine for at least three days; secure loose items around your home; and if you have a generator, make sure you have fuel and are familiar with the proper usage.

As the storm enters the Gulf of Mexico, residents should continue to monitor the weather and follow guidance from local officials over the next few days.

For more information regarding St. Charles Parish, please visit our website at www.stcharlesparish-la.gov.

