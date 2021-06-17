St. Charles Parish prepares for tropical weather

HAHNVILLE, La. — Emergency management officials with St. Charles Parish are monitoring tropical weather associated with Invest92L. The storm was last seen developing in the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to impact St. Charles starting Friday and lasting through Monday. Heavy rainfall ranging from 6-8 inches along with wind speeds of 35-40 mph are possible.

In preparation for this weekend’s weather, sandbag locations will be open to St. Charles Parish residents only starting Thursday at 8 am. Pick-up sites are at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks, as well as the Bayou Gauche location at Badeaux Lane.

The National Weather Service predicts coastal flooding of 1-3 feet between Friday and Monday. Officials are closely monitoring water levels. A decision on boat launch closures will be made as the storm approaches.

Regular garbage services will remain on schedule, however residents should take time to clear yards, the tops of catch basins, and ditches of debris that could cause clogs in the drainage system or become projectiles during high winds. Leaving out bulk debris should be avoided.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather updates and guidance from SCP officials by signing up for alerts at www.scpemergencyalerts.com or by texting SCPALERTS to 88877.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 88° 79°

Friday

82° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 82° 76°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 75% 87° 79°

Sunday

86° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 86° 80°

Monday

87° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 87° 80°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 87° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 79°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
82°

81°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
81°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
81°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
82°

81°

1 PM
Rain
86%
81°

80°

2 PM
Rain
90%
80°

79°

3 PM
Rain
96%
79°

78°

4 PM
Rain
93%
78°

