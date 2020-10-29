St. Bernard to impose curfew tonight

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

CHALMETTE – St. Bernard Parish officials have announced a parish-wide curfew that will go into effect tonight.

The curfew will begin at 10 p.m. on October 29 and last until 6 a.m. on October 30. The curfew was put in place because of “extremely dangerous conditions existing throughout the Parish.”

Fire chief Thomas Stone said power may be out in the parish for several days. He stressed safety as residents turn to generators for power.

All generators must be placed outside of homes and at least 20 feet away from any opening or vent into a home.

Residents reporting downed tress or power lines are asked to call (504) 271-1681. For general information, call (504) 278-4200.