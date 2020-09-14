St. Bernard Parish prepares for Hurricane Sally; closes HWY 46 floodgates

ST. BERNARD PARISH – As a category 2 hurricane prepares to make landfall, St. Bernard Parish leaders say they’re more than prepared. However, residents say they’re exhausted from the annual hassle.

“I’m just tired of the water. This is the third time this year we had to clean up everything and pick everything up,” St. Bernard Parish resident Tony Goutirrez shared. “We lose a month or two a year it seems like from high water and stuff, you know? If you add all the days off.”

Hurricane Sally’s impacts began to show early Monday morning in St. Bernard Parish- especially in places like Shell Beach. That’s why parish leaders decided to close the floodgate on Highway 46 to protect the area from possible storm surge.

“They’re estimating seven to 11 feet and now they’re talking about a Cat 2. So we’re thinking 11 feet and if we compare that to [Tropical Storm] Cristobol, instead of two feet over the highway, we’re looking at six feet over the highway so we’re very concerned,” St. Bernard Parish President, Guy McInnis told us.

In addition to closing the floodgates, St. Bernard Parish allowed residents to park their campers along Highway 46. They were also offered free sandbags nearly 20,000 were filled on Sunday and the safety precautions did not stop there.

“Our crews have installed all of the pumping systems outside and inside of our system here,” McInnis explained. “So we are prepared for the citizens of St. Bernard Parish and we want them to stay vigilant.”

As for future preparations, is optimistic a new plan will be set in place.

“I hope they build islands out there and slow this water down. That’s my biggest hope,” Goutirrez said.

The St. Bernard Parish Emergency Operation Center will remain open 24 hours a day until Hurricane Sally has passed.