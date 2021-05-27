St. Bernard Parish officials prepare for hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Bernards Parish Sheriff’s office said residents should be making plans to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season beginning soon.

“We should always be mindful of being prepared for hurricane season,’’ Sheriff Pohlmann said. “Remember, we are so close to the Gulf of Mexico, you can’t ignore the possibility of a hurricane.”

Hurricane season runs June 1 to November 30.

The department has a plan in place, which Sheriff Pohlmann said includes several boats at the ready, and a high-water truck that would be ideal for rescue or to haul personnel or equipment to respond to a storm.

They are also equipped with thousands of sandbags. Along with equipment, Sheriff Pohlmann said various departments within the Sheriff’s Office have plans in place and are ready to execute them if need be.

Sheriff Pohlmann advises the community to prepare now and avoid the rush to supply stores and supermarkets when a storm does arise.

In an event of an evacuation, residents are encouraged to take the advice of local officials and stay informed.

Residents can register for the parish’s FirstCall Emergency Notification Service which provides timely information about hurricanes and other high-profile events occurring in the area.

These alerts will go to landlines, cell phones, SMS text messaging devices, email and pagers. If you would like more information, visit the St. Bernard Parish Government website.

In the event of an approaching storm, here is a checklist of items you will want to have on hand in a basic emergency supply kit:

Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days

Three-day supply of non-perishable food

Can opener

Eating utensils

First Aid kit

Cash

Several complete changes of clothing and footwear per person

Cell phones and chargers

Bedding or sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher (small canister ABC type)

Bleach (no lemon or other additives)

Mosquito repellent

Tarp, rope, and duct tape

Toiletries including toilet paper

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

Flashlights and extra batteries

Sunglasses

Hand sanitizer

Face masks