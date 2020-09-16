St. Bernard Parish dealing with storm surge from Hurricane Sally

CHALMETTE – One area of Louisiana where coastal flooding is an issue is in St. Bernard Parish.

Some streets are submerged, and floodgates are still closed this morning.

Parish president Guy Mcinnis says closing the floodgates Monday afternoon was a tough decision. He says he knows keeping them closed affects the fishing industry, but it protects the citizens.

“All day we have been fighting floods outside of our levee system, people don’t understand that,” he said. “It’s going to Pensacola or wherever it’s going, but this is what we deal with for these storms.”

Most of the residents who live on the opposite side of the floodgates have evacuated. Only a few are riding out the storm.

There is no timetable for when the gates will open.