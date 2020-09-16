Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

St. Bernard Parish dealing with storm surge from Hurricane Sally

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHALMETTE – One area of Louisiana where coastal flooding is an issue is in St. Bernard Parish.

Some streets are submerged, and floodgates are still closed this morning.

Parish president Guy Mcinnis says closing the floodgates Monday afternoon was a tough decision. He says he knows keeping them closed affects the fishing industry, but it protects the citizens.

“All day we have been fighting floods outside of our levee system, people don’t understand that,” he said. “It’s going to Pensacola or wherever it’s going, but this is what we deal with for these storms.”

Most of the residents who live on the opposite side of the floodgates have evacuated. Only a few are riding out the storm.

There is no timetable for when the gates will open.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

Latest on Hurricane Sally

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 86° 75°

Thursday

89° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 76°

Friday

84° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 84° 72°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 72°

Sunday

79° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 70°

Monday

77° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 77° 70°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

Popular

Latest News

More News