BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A few USPS locations in Southern Louisiana are suspending services due to mandatory evacuation in their area.
The following locations have temporarily suspended retail and delivery services:
- Lafitte Post Office
- Grand Isle Post Office
- Braithwaite Post Office
- Buras Post Office
- Port Sulphur Post Office
- Montegut Post Office
- Barataria Post Office
- Mandatory evacuations still in effect for town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria
- Some local USPS locations suspending services due to severe weather
