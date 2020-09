Chris Johnson views destruction at his home in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Laura, Marco, Sally… the list goes on and so does hurricane season. As the season continues, residents are encouraged to continue to stay weather aware and keep plans and supplies up to date.

But even with all that preparation, these brutal storms often leave trails of destruction in their paths.

FEMA released the “Hurricane Laura Survivor’s Checklist,” outlining all the necessary steps to take if you received damage from a storm.