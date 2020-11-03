SNAP: After Hurricane Zeta, 6 parishes receive approval for replacement benefits

Tracking the Tropics

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Zeta hit Louisiana pretty hard late last month and a few parishes are going to receive a little extra help this month.

Specifically, six parishes who were affected by Hurricane Zeta are receiving replacement SNAP benefits.

Those parishes are:

  • Jefferson
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Tammany

According to Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, “the benefits, 25% of each household’s monthly allotment, will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ SNAP EBT cards on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.”

DCFS is also providing this important information for anyone who receives SNAP benefits and lost food because of a power outage.

Those details can be found below:

SNAP recipients in other parishes who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 straight hours or more can request replacement benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS. The deadline for requesting replacements due to Hurricane Zeta is Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

