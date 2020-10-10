Sheriff says Lake Charles area remains dangerous

CAMERON, LA – OCTOBER 09: A hurricane evacuation route sign is seen as Hurricane Delta approaches on October 9, 2020 in Cameron, Louisiana. Residents along the Gulf Coast are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm in Louisiana late today, threatening to bring powerful winds and storm surge to an area of the coast sill recovering from Hurricane Laura. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana parish heavily hit by Hurricane Delta is experiencing rising waters from heavy rain.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso of Calcasieu Parish told KPLC-TV early Saturday that vehicles were overturned on Interstate-10 westbound and said area residents who evacuated should not be in a rush to return.

He said the situation remains “dangerous.”

Still, he said anyone who cannot afford to be gone for more than several days can head back, but with caution. He said people just need “to use some good common sense.”

He said rising water is the biggest problem, and areas prone to flooding have been flooded.

