Self-serve sandbag locations open in Hancock County

KILN, MS – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Please bring your own shovel.
If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency
Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
LOCATIONS:
- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.