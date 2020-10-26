Self-serve sandbag locations open in Hancock County

KILN, MS – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Please bring your own shovel.

If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency

Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

LOCATIONS:

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.