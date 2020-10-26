Self-serve sandbag locations open in Hancock County

Tracking the Tropics

Sandbag preparation in St. Tammany Parish

KILN, MS – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Please bring your own shovel.

If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency
Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

LOCATIONS:

  • Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
  • Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
  • Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
  • Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.

Latest on Tropical Storm Zeta

Latest on Tropical Storm Zeta

