Self-serve sandbag location open up in Tangipahoa Parish

fill sandbags to protect their home in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, expected to arrive along the Gulf Coast later this week, in Houma, La., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

As forecasters continue to track the progress Hurricane Zeta as it heads toward the Gulf, Tangipahoa Parish Government has opened self-serve sandbag locations at fire stations throughout the parish effective Tuesday, Oct. 27th.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said self-serve sandbag stations will be set up at the main fire station in each of the following communities:

  • Natalbany
  • Loranger
  • Husser
  • Wilmer
  • Kentwood
  • Independence

In the 8th Ward, sandbag stations will be set up at the fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 east in Bedico.

In Ponchatoula, the fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits will have self-serve sandbag stations, as will the Hammond Baptist Fire Station.

Miller said residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags at the self-serve sites.

“We encourage anyone who has had an issue with flash flooding or flooding following extended rain events to please come out and pick up sandbags,” Miller said.

Miller encouraged residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website,www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for weather-related updates. 

