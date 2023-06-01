NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Second Harvest Food Bank is ready for hurricane season!
Volunteers gathered together to pack 1,000 relief boxes for families in case of a disaster on Thursday, June 1.
Each relief box contains enough supplies to meet a family’s nutritional needs for three days without needing to be heated or refrigerated.
“In the pack, families will get items such as nutritional bars, nutritional drinks, that will kind of supplement them until ongoing traditional disaster relief efforts are underway,” said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brittany Taylor.
The boxes will be stored at their Elmwood and Lafayette warehouses and delivered in an emergency response.
