Sandbags available on Wednesday in St. James Parish

CONVENT, LA – Parish President Pete Dufresne and St. James Parish Emergency Operations continue to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Delta.

Currently a category 4 hurricane, Delta is predicted to weaken as it enters the northern Gulf of Mexico, becoming a category 2 hurricane at landfall

Impacts from the storm could be as early as Thursday afternoon, with landfall expected Friday night.

Operations crews are preparing pump stations, continuing to clear debris from storm drains and ditches, and collecting curbside tree limbs around the parish. Utilities crews are ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place.

Five self-service sandbagging locations will open Wednesday morning. Bags will be provided; please bring a shovel to fill sandbags.

Grand Point Fire Station

32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086

407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052

1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071

Residents should prepare home and business properties by securing objects that may impede drainage or become projectiles. Also, remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains. All residents are encouraged to gather essential supplies and prepare for power outages.

Residential garbage service will resume normal routes. Routes for the rest of the week will be dependent on weather conditions.

St. James Parish officials are monitoring weather conditions and have been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to receive the latest weather forecasts. Residents should also monitor local weather stations for the latest updates.

Notifications will be posted as new information is received and as the forecast changes. Stay tuned to the St. James Parish Facebook page for the latest updates. To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on ‘Notification Alerts’ button on the homepage.