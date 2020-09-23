Sandbags available in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – The remnants of Beta are causing some issues on the North Shore with flooding in parts of Madisonville and Mandeville.

To help protect homes and businesses, the St. Tammany Parish Government will have sandbag filling locations available September 23 and 24.

The self-serve locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and will have sand and bags provided. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels in case the ones provided are in use.

Only 15 sandbags are permitted per vehicle and someone will be present at each location to assist the elderly and disabled.

The sandbag locations are listed below:

  • St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
    21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
    34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell
  • The Old Levee District Site
    61134 N Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
    63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
    63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
    1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

