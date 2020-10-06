Sandbags available in St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish President, Mike Cooper, his administration and emergency operations personnel continue to monitor, and prepare for, any anticipated impacts of Hurricane Delta as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Delta will enter the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday as a major hurricane and likely impact portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi at the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center is advising all residents along the northern Gulf Coast to closely monitor the forecast of Hurricane Delta.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is receiving continual updates from the National Hurricane Center, and coordinating with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as local partner agencies.

“We have been through many storm threats this hurricane season, and I am again asking residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta and the possibility of a localized heavy rain event, damaging winds, and coastal flooding. We ask that you clear storm drains, follow your family plan for a storm event, and pay close attention to weather forecasts and Parish officials as the storm moves across the Gulf of Mexico,” said Mike Cooper, Parish President. “Also stay tuned to local news and local officials as we monitor this system and its potential impacts.”

All Emergency Operations liaisons are currently on stand-by. The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is prepared to physically activate the Emergency Operations Center. Public Works personnel are pre-positioning high water signs in low-lying areas in the event tidal, wind and/or rain conditions make it necessary to close or post roads, in addition, crews are clearing debris from drainage ditches and lowering the levels of retention and detention ponds. Tammany Utilities is ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place.

The St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works will open six self-serve sandbag locations beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.

All locations (with the exception of the Old Levee District Site) will have personnel on-hand to assist the elderly or infirmed.

All will remain open until 6 p.m. All locations will re-open Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m.

Sandbag Locations

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site (those who need assistance, visit Fritchie Barn)

61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Emergency preparedness information will be available to citizens, contingent on the forecast, through our television station: STPG-TV —Channel 710 on Charter, Channel 99, AT&T U-VERSE, or livestream at www.stpgov.org/, through our storm page: www.stpgov.org/storm, through social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, and through the local media. Citizens can also subscribe to automatic email updates from the Parish by visiting www.stpgov.org.