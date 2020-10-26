Sandbag locations open on Tuesday in St. James Parish

CONVENT, LA – Parish President Pete Dufresne has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta. Impacts from the storm could be as early as Wednesday afternoon, with landfall expected Wednesday night.

Operations crews are preparing pump stations, continuing to clear debris from storm drains and ditches, and collecting curbside tree limbs from residents. Utilities crews are ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place.

Five self-service sandbag locations will open at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27 for St. James Parish residents. Sand and bags will be available; please bring a shovel.

Grand Point Fire Station – 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

Vacherie Fire Training Center – 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

Kingview Street Fire Station – 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086

Gramercy Water Plant – 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052

Lutcher Water Plant – 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071

Residents should prepare home and business properties by securing objects that may impede drainage or become projectiles. Also, remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains. All residents are encouraged to gather essential supplies and prepare for power outages.

Residential garbage service will resume normal routes. Routes for the rest of the week will be dependent on weather conditions.

St. James Parish officials are monitoring weather conditions and have been in contact with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security to receive the latest weather forecasts. Residents should also monitor local weather stations for the latest updates.

Notifications will be posted as new information is received and as the forecast changes. Stay tuned to the St. James Parish Facebook page for the latest updates. To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit www.stjamesparishla.gov and click on ‘Notification Alerts’ button on the homepage.