Sandbag locations open in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH – In preparation for Hurricane Delta, Parish President Hotard will open sandbag locations today, Tuesday, at 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Sandbag sites will reopen Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Self-serve locations, please bring a shovel:

  • St. John Community Center – LaPlace
  • Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy) – Reserve
  • Ezekiel Jackson Park – Garyville
  • Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park – Edgard
  • Wallace Fire Station
  • Lucy Fire Station
  • Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Pre-filled (limit 10) sandbags for elderly and disabled:

  • 425 Captain G. Bourgeois, LaPlace

Parish Officials continue to closely monitor Hurricane Delta and remain in contact with the National Weather Service for updates. Residents should review hurricane plans and stay informed by visiting sjbparish.com, the Government Access Channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Text SJPWEATHER to 888-777 for updates.

