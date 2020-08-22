Sandbag locations open in Plaquemines Parish

Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both a little stronger Saturday morning and both still continue to look like they will impact the northern Gulf of Mexico. The picture of tropical storm force wind chances over the next 5 days indicates that Louisiana has a good chance of seeing those from one or both of these storms.

Marco is looking more impressive than Friday as it remains east of the Yucatan peninsula. It is now going to be staying off the peninsula which means it will not be weakening as much over land and has the potential to continue to strengthen.