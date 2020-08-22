Sandbag locations open in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Starting tomorrow at noon, sandbag locations will be open in Plaquemines Parish.

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:

  • Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building (333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037)
  • Port Sulphur YMCA, 278 Civic Dr, Port Sulphur, LA 70083
  • Buras YMCA, 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041
  • Former location of the Boothville-Venice Community Center, 112 Gille Ln, Boothville, 70041
  • Davant Community Center, 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040
  • Braithwaite Auditorium, 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040

Residents should bring their own shovels and are limited to 10 sandbags.

