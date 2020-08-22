Sandbag locations open in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY – The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sandbags tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the following locations. They ask that you bring your own shovel.

  • HANCOCK COUNTY HORSE ARENA, 4184 KILN/DELISLE ROAD
  • OLD HANCOCK COUNTY COMPLEX, 3068 LONGFELLOW DRIVE
  • LAKESHORE COMMUNITY CENTER, 6440 LOWER BAY ROAD
  • BAYSIDE FIRE DEPARTMENT, 6215 WEST HINDS STREET
  • WEST HANCOCK FIRE DEPARTMENT, 16006 WASHINGTON STREET
  • DIAMONDHEAD CITY HALL, 5000 DIAMONDHEAD CIRCLE

If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

