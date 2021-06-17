Sandbag locations open ahead of Invest 92L

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA— As Southern Louisiana prepares for heavy rain this weekend ahead of Invest 92L, multiple parishes are making sandbags available to their residents.

St. Charles Parish

Sandbag locations will open at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th. These locations are for St. Charles parish residents only. You will need to bring your own shovel and asked to only take what you need.

Locations include:

  • East Bank Bridge Park
    • 13244 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047
  • West Bank Bridge Park
    • 13825 River Rd, Luling, LA 70070
  • Badeaux Lane in Bayou Gauche

Plaquemines Parish

Sandbag locations will open at noon on Thursday, June 17th. These are self-serve locations and residents should bring a shovel. Limit of 10 sandbags.

Locations include:

  • Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building
    • 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., Belle Chasse, LA 70037
  • Port Sulphur YMCA
    • 278 Civic Dr., Port Sulphur, LA 70083
  • Buras YMCA
    • 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041
  • Leroy Harvey Park
    • Boothville Area across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School
  • Davant Community Center
    • 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040
  • Braithwaite Auditorium
    • 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040

Tangipahoa Parish

Self-serve sandbag locations are now available across Tangipahoa parish. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel.

Fire stations offering sandbags include:

  • Main fire stations
    • Natalbany, Loranger, Husser, Wilmer, Kentwood, and Independence
  • 8th Ward
    • Fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 E. in Bedico
  • Ponchatoula
    • Fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits
  • Hammond Baptist Fire Station

Terrebonne Parish

Pre-filled sand bags are available on a first come, first served basis in Terrebonne Parish. They will be available today, June 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m. There will be a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.

  • Roads and Bridges Department
    • 1860 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363

Lafourche Parish

Sandbag locations will open at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th. Residents should bring their own shovel.

Locations include:

  • Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station
    • 17462 West Main St., Galliano
  • Oak Ridge Community Park
    • HWY 3235, Golden Meadow
  • Lockport Field Office
    • 6236 HWY 308
  • Raceland AG grounds parking lot
    • Texas Street
  • Thibodaux Field Office
    • 2565 Veterans Blvd.
  • Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds
    • HWY 316 south of HWY 182
  • Choctaw Field Office
    • 122 Choctaw Barn Rd.
  • Bayou Bouef Fire Station
    • 2147 LA 307, Thibodaux, LA 70301
  • Chackbay Fairgrounds
    • HWY 304
  • Des Allemands
    • Under the bridge on Bridge Rd. at the intersection with Bayou Rd.
  • End of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux
    • Country Club
  • End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux.
  • KC homes in Pointe Aux Chenes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

7AM Thursday

7AM Thursday: Nice today then soggy the next few

11:30AM Wednesday: Hot today and watching the Gulf

7AM Wednesday: Hot for the next couple days as we watch the Gulf

10:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances low Wednesday until Thursday, climbing into the weekend!

6:30PM Tuesday: Tropical low development chances on the rise!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 91° 79°

Friday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 83° 77°

Saturday

86° / 79°
Rain
Rain 77% 86° 79°

Sunday

87° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 87° 80°

Monday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 87° 81°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 87° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News