Sandbag locations open ahead of Invest 92L

LOUISIANA— As Southern Louisiana prepares for heavy rain this weekend ahead of Invest 92L, multiple parishes are making sandbags available to their residents.

St. Charles Parish

Sandbag locations will open at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th. These locations are for St. Charles parish residents only. You will need to bring your own shovel and asked to only take what you need.

Locations include:

East Bank Bridge Park 13244 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047

West Bank Bridge Park 13825 River Rd, Luling, LA 70070

Badeaux Lane in Bayou Gauche

Plaquemines Parish

Sandbag locations will open at noon on Thursday, June 17th. These are self-serve locations and residents should bring a shovel. Limit of 10 sandbags.

Locations include:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Port Sulphur YMCA 278 Civic Dr., Port Sulphur, LA 70083

Buras YMCA 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

Leroy Harvey Park Boothville Area across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School

Davant Community Center 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040

Braithwaite Auditorium 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040



Tangipahoa Parish

Self-serve sandbag locations are now available across Tangipahoa parish. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel.

Fire stations offering sandbags include:

Main fire stations Natalbany, Loranger, Husser, Wilmer, Kentwood, and Independence

8th Ward Fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 E. in Bedico

Ponchatoula Fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits

Hammond Baptist Fire Station



Terrebonne Parish

Pre-filled sand bags are available on a first come, first served basis in Terrebonne Parish. They will be available today, June 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m. There will be a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.

Roads and Bridges Department 1860 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363



Lafourche Parish

Sandbag locations will open at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th. Residents should bring their own shovel.

Locations include:

Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station 17462 West Main St., Galliano

Oak Ridge Community Park HWY 3235, Golden Meadow

Lockport Field Office 6236 HWY 308

Raceland AG grounds parking lot Texas Street

Thibodaux Field Office 2565 Veterans Blvd.

Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds HWY 316 south of HWY 182

Choctaw Field Office 122 Choctaw Barn Rd.

Bayou Bouef Fire Station 2147 LA 307, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Chackbay Fairgrounds HWY 304

Des Allemands Under the bridge on Bridge Rd. at the intersection with Bayou Rd.

End of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux Country Club

End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux.

KC homes in Pointe Aux Chenes