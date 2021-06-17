Sandbag locations open ahead of Invest 92L

LOUISIANA— As Southern Louisiana prepares for heavy rain this weekend ahead of Invest 92L, multiple parishes are making sandbags available to their residents.
St. Charles Parish
Sandbag locations will open at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th. These locations are for St. Charles parish residents only. You will need to bring your own shovel and asked to only take what you need.
Locations include:
- East Bank Bridge Park
- 13244 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047
- West Bank Bridge Park
- 13825 River Rd, Luling, LA 70070
- Badeaux Lane in Bayou Gauche
Plaquemines Parish
Sandbag locations will open at noon on Thursday, June 17th. These are self-serve locations and residents should bring a shovel. Limit of 10 sandbags.
Locations include:
- Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building
- 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Port Sulphur YMCA
- 278 Civic Dr., Port Sulphur, LA 70083
- Buras YMCA
- 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041
- Leroy Harvey Park
- Boothville Area across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School
- Davant Community Center
- 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040
- Braithwaite Auditorium
- 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040
Tangipahoa Parish
Self-serve sandbag locations are now available across Tangipahoa parish. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel.
Fire stations offering sandbags include:
- Main fire stations
- Natalbany, Loranger, Husser, Wilmer, Kentwood, and Independence
- 8th Ward
- Fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 E. in Bedico
- Ponchatoula
- Fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits
- Hammond Baptist Fire Station
Terrebonne Parish
Pre-filled sand bags are available on a first come, first served basis in Terrebonne Parish. They will be available today, June 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m. There will be a limit of 20 bags per vehicle.
- Roads and Bridges Department
- 1860 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363
Lafourche Parish
Sandbag locations will open at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th. Residents should bring their own shovel.
Locations include:
- Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station
- 17462 West Main St., Galliano
- Oak Ridge Community Park
- HWY 3235, Golden Meadow
- Lockport Field Office
- 6236 HWY 308
- Raceland AG grounds parking lot
- Texas Street
- Thibodaux Field Office
- 2565 Veterans Blvd.
- Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds
- HWY 316 south of HWY 182
- Choctaw Field Office
- 122 Choctaw Barn Rd.
- Bayou Bouef Fire Station
- 2147 LA 307, Thibodaux, LA 70301
- Chackbay Fairgrounds
- HWY 304
- Des Allemands
- Under the bridge on Bridge Rd. at the intersection with Bayou Rd.
- End of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux
- Country Club
- End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux.
- KC homes in Pointe Aux Chenes