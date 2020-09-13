Sandbag distribution in Tangipahoa Parish

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sandbags available in greater New Orleans area

AMITE, LA —Tangipahoa Parish Government will distribute sandbags starting on Sunday, as officials monitor Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to impact our area over the next several days.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said sandbags will be available at Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Public Works office, located at 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, east of Hammond, and at the Roseland Public Works shop, located at 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Miller said crews will distribute up to 15 bags per residential structure and 30 per business.

In addition, the parish has opened self-service sandbag stations at the following locations:
–8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445,
–8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico,
–Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22,
–Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22,
–Husser Fire Station on LA 445,
—Natalbany Fire on LA 1064,
—Baptist Fire Station,
—Wilmer Fire Station,
—Independence Fire Station,
—Loranger Fire Station, and
—Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East.

Residents will need to bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags at the self-serve sites.

“We encourage anyone who has had an issue with flash flooding or flooding following extended rain events to please come out and pick up sandbags,” Miller said.

Miller encouraged residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for weather-related updates.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

Gulf development possible into next week

Friday 9-11 morning weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 80% 79° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 75°
Cloudy and windy with a few thundershowers
Cloudy and windy with a few thundershowers 80% 82° 75°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 75°

Thursday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 75°

Friday

83° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

Popular

Latest News

More News