NEW ORLEANS -District “B” Councilmember Jay H. Banks is partnering with Dryades YMCA to distribute free sandbags to residents across the city to help them prepare for inclement weather.

The free sandbag distribution will take place from 8 am to noon at the Dryades YMCA (2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd). Participants must enter through Jackson Avenue, at the YMCA parking lot.

Attendees are reminded to wear their face masks.