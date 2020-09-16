Sally weakens to Cat 1 storm, remains dangerous

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MIAMI — Hurricane Sally has decreased to a Category 1 storm as it pounds the Gulf Coast, but remains a dangerous rainmaker.

Sally’s maximum sustained winds decreased to near 80 mph (130 kph) late Wednesday morning and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional weakening is expected as the storm moves farther inland.

As of 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, the storm was centered about 15 miles (20 kilometers) west-northwest of Pensacola, Florida, and moving north-northeast near 5 mph (7 kph).

Sally made landfall early Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph).