Sally now a Category 1 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather service has upgraded Sally to a Category 1 hurricane.
Wind speeds were clocked at 85 miles per hour at 11 a.m., bumping the slow moving storm up from a Tropical Storm to a hurricane.
Sally is expected to gather strength as it sits over the Gulf of Mexico.
