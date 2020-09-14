Sally now a Category 1 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather service has upgraded Sally to a Category 1 hurricane.

Wind speeds were clocked at 85 miles per hour at 11 a.m., bumping the slow moving storm up from a Tropical Storm to a hurricane.

11 AM CDT UPDATE: NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that #Sally has strengthened into a hurricane with 85 mph max sustained winds. Special advisory to follow shortly. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/elyQPCgELT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2020

Sally is expected to gather strength as it sits over the Gulf of Mexico.

