Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Sally now a Category 1 hurricane

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(National Hurricane Center)

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather service has upgraded Sally to a Category 1 hurricane.

Wind speeds were clocked at 85 miles per hour at 11 a.m., bumping the slow moving storm up from a Tropical Storm to a hurricane.

Sally is expected to gather strength as it sits over the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuous coverage of Hurricane Sally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Noon Update

Latest on Sally -- 5AM Update

Latest on Tropical Storm Sally

Tropical Storm Sally 10:30 PM Sunday update

Tropical Storm Sally update 9:30 PM Sunday

Tropical Storm Sally 6 PM Sunday update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 78°

Tuesday

81° / 75°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 80% 81° 75°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 85° 75°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 75°

Friday

84° / 71°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 71°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 72°

Sunday

78° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
82°

81°

9 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
80°

79°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

4 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
79°

79°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
79°

79°

8 AM
Rain/Wind
60%
79°

80°

9 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
80°

79°

10 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
79°

80°

11 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News