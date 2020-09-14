RTA suspends transit service in preparation of Tropical Storm Sally

NEW ORLEANS – In preparation for expected impacts of Tropical Storm Sally to the Gulf Coast region, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend all bus and streetcar service beginning at noon on Monday, September 14th.

The Chalmette-Lower Algiers and the Canal St.- Algiers Point ferries will suspend service at the end of regular operations on Sunday, September 13th.

The last ferry from Canal Street to Algiers Point will be 9:30 pm. The last ferry from Chalmette to Lower Algiers will be at 8:45 pm.

Ferry operations may be suspended earlier if weather conditions deteriorate or at the directive of the U.S. Coast Guard. If ferry service is suspended the RTA will continue to operate the ferry shuttle until the end of service tonight.

All transit operations will remain suspended until further notice and until it is deemed safe for service to resume.

For the latest information on service impacts due to Tropical Storm Sally, visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org, follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook, or call the Rideline at 504-248-3900 for the latest information on storm impacts.