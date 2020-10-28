RTA suspends ferry service in preparation for Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS – In preparation for expected impacts of Hurricane Zeta to the Gulf Coast Region, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend all ferry service at the end of regular operations on Tuesday, October 27. 

RTA will operate the Algiers Point – Canal Street bus shuttle from 6:00 am until full transit service is suspended. 

Convection is quickly redeveloping around the center of Zeta this evening.

If this trend continues overnight we could be looking at a strong category one storm by tomorrow.

The next 12 hours will be critical to see how much this can redevelop.

For the latest information on service impacts due to Hurricane Zeta, visit RTA’s website at www.RTAforward.org, follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook, or call the Rideline at 504-248-3900. 

