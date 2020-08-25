RTA: Regular bus service resumes Tuesday, August 25

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has restored limited bus service on a one hour frequency along main corridors in the city.
Regular bus service will be restored on Tuesday, August 25th, following the Saturday schedule and will continue until weather conditions deteriorate.
Streetcar and ferry service will remain suspended until further notice.
The following bus routes lines will enter into limited service today:
- 10 – Tchoupitoulas
- 11 – Magazine
- 16 – S. Claiborne
- 27 – Louisiana
- 28 – Martin Luther King
- 32 – Leonidas – Treme
- 39 – Tulane
- 51 – St. Bernard-St. Anthony
- 55 – Elysian Fields
- 57 – Franklin
- 60 – Hayne
- 62 – Morrison Express
- 64 – Lake Forest
- 65 – Read – Crowder
- 80 – Desire – Louisa
- 84 – Galvez
- 88 – St. Claude
- 91 – Jackson – Esplanade
- 94 – Broad
- 101 – Algiers Point
- 114 – General DeGaulle
- 115 – Freret
- 201 – Kenner Loop
Streetcar service on all lines will remain suspended.
Bus service will replace the following suspended streetcar lines:
- 47 – Canal-Cemeteries-Loyola Streetcar Lines
- 48 – Canal-City Park Streetcar Line
- 12 – St. Charles Streetcar Line
- 5 and 55 – Riverfront Streetcar Line
RTA ferry service remains suspended until further notice.
The Algiers Point – Canal St. bus shuttle will continue operating to provide terminal-to-terminal service.
