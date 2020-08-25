RTA: Regular bus service resumes Tuesday, August 25

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has restored limited bus service on a one hour frequency along main corridors in the city.

Regular bus service will be restored on Tuesday, August 25th, following the Saturday schedule and will continue until weather conditions deteriorate. 

Streetcar and ferry service will remain suspended until further notice.

The following bus routes lines will enter into limited service today:

  • 10 – Tchoupitoulas
  • 11 – Magazine
  • 16 – S. Claiborne
  • 27 – Louisiana
  • 28 – Martin Luther King
  • 32 – Leonidas – Treme
  • 39 – Tulane
  • 51 – St. Bernard-St. Anthony
  • 55 – Elysian Fields
  • 57 – Franklin
  • 60 – Hayne
  • 62 – Morrison Express
  • 64 – Lake Forest
  • 65 – Read – Crowder
  • 80 – Desire – Louisa
  • 84 – Galvez
  • 88 – St. Claude
  • 91 – Jackson – Esplanade
  • 94 – Broad
  • 101 – Algiers Point
  • 114 – General DeGaulle
  • 115 – Freret
  • 201 – Kenner Loop

Streetcar service on all lines will remain suspended.

Bus service will replace the following suspended streetcar lines:

  • 47 – Canal-Cemeteries-Loyola Streetcar Lines
  • 48 – Canal-City Park Streetcar Line
  • 12 – St. Charles Streetcar Line
  • 5 and 55 – Riverfront Streetcar Line

RTA ferry service remains suspended until further notice.

The Algiers Point – Canal St. bus shuttle will continue operating to provide terminal-to-terminal service.

For the latest information, visit RTA’s website.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 5 p.m. Evening Update

Tracking the tropics noon Monday update

Hank Allen talks with NHC Director Ken Graham

Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update on Laura and Marco

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Marco and Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 7PM Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 79°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 88° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 81°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 86° 81°

Wednesday

88° / 81°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 70% 88° 81°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Few Showers
40%
80°

80°

10 PM
Showers
60%
80°

80°

11 PM
Rain
80%
80°

80°

12 AM
Rain
80%
80°

80°

1 AM
Rain
60%
80°

81°

2 AM
Rain
70%
81°

81°

3 AM
Showers
60%
81°

81°

4 AM
Rain
60%
81°

81°

5 AM
Rain
60%
81°

80°

6 AM
Rain
70%
80°

80°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

85°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
85°

86°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

87°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News