RTA: Regular bus service resumes Tuesday, August 25

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has restored limited bus service on a one hour frequency along main corridors in the city.

Regular bus service will be restored on Tuesday, August 25th, following the Saturday schedule and will continue until weather conditions deteriorate.

Streetcar and ferry service will remain suspended until further notice.

The following bus routes lines will enter into limited service today:

10 – Tchoupitoulas

11 – Magazine

16 – S. Claiborne

27 – Louisiana

28 – Martin Luther King

32 – Leonidas – Treme

39 – Tulane

51 – St. Bernard-St. Anthony

55 – Elysian Fields

57 – Franklin

60 – Hayne

62 – Morrison Express

64 – Lake Forest

65 – Read – Crowder

80 – Desire – Louisa

84 – Galvez

88 – St. Claude

91 – Jackson – Esplanade

94 – Broad

101 – Algiers Point

114 – General DeGaulle

115 – Freret

201 – Kenner Loop

Streetcar service on all lines will remain suspended.

Bus service will replace the following suspended streetcar lines:

47 – Canal-Cemeteries-Loyola Streetcar Lines

48 – Canal-City Park Streetcar Line

12 – St. Charles Streetcar Line

5 and 55 – Riverfront Streetcar Line

RTA ferry service remains suspended until further notice.

The Algiers Point – Canal St. bus shuttle will continue operating to provide terminal-to-terminal service.

For the latest information, visit RTA’s website.