Roads open to residential traffic in Terrebonne Parish

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
terrebonne-seal-alt

TERREBONNE PARISH – On Thursday afternoon, Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the following roads are now open.

These roads will be heavily patrolled, and it is requested that they not be used for tourism, but for residents only.

  • Four Point Road below the floodgate is open and heavily patrolled
  • Highway 55 below the Madison Canal in Lower Montegut is open and heavily patrolled
  • As earlier announced, Highway 56 below the Rolling Gate is open and heavily patrolled

Sheriff Soignet said the remaining roads below the Morganza will be evaluated after the tide recedes on Thursday, Aug. 28, and will be open once a determination is made concerning their safety.

“From the start we tried to employ as little restriction as possible in our parish,” Sheriff Soignet said.

“To keep property safe and prevent injury, these steps were taken only where necessary. Thank you to the public for their continued cooperation and to the men and women of our agency for their diligence and hard work.”

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
89°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News