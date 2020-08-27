Roads open to residential traffic in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH – On Thursday afternoon, Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the following roads are now open.

These roads will be heavily patrolled, and it is requested that they not be used for tourism, but for residents only.

Four Point Road below the floodgate is open and heavily patrolled

Highway 55 below the Madison Canal in Lower Montegut is open and heavily patrolled

As earlier announced, Highway 56 below the Rolling Gate is open and heavily patrolled

Sheriff Soignet said the remaining roads below the Morganza will be evaluated after the tide recedes on Thursday, Aug. 28, and will be open once a determination is made concerning their safety.

“From the start we tried to employ as little restriction as possible in our parish,” Sheriff Soignet said.

“To keep property safe and prevent injury, these steps were taken only where necessary. Thank you to the public for their continued cooperation and to the men and women of our agency for their diligence and hard work.”