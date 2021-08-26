Residents begin to prepare for Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Across South Louisiana, people are preparing for a hurricane that could be here by the weekend.

With time running out, Governor John Bel Edwards is urging everyone to be ready. Edwards is worried Tropical Storm Ida will rapidly intensify. He said Louisianans have a narrow window to prepare for potentially a major hurricane.

Irianna Nicholas spent Thursday evening along the West End. She was among several people out enjoying the breezy night before Ida’s impacts begin.

“The calm before the storm. That’s what I would call it,” Nicholas said.

That calm could quickly dissipate as the Gulf of Mexico is ripe for rapid intensification.

“I heard it could possibly be a category 3. I’m hoping it doesn’t hit us that hard,” Nicholas said.

Governor Edwards said it is still early to know the exact storm track and intensity, but warns that everyone should be prepared.

“What I can tell you is that if you look at the left limits of the cone and you look at the right limits of the cone, they basically are the Louisiana, Texas line and the Louisiana, Mississippi line.”

Edwards is concerned that there is less time than normal for residents to prepare.

“It can go from tropical storm to a major hurricane. We don’t have the 5- or 6-day window that we typically have to be prepared,” Edwards said.

Before conditions deteriorate over the next several days, people are already securing their property, including their boats.

Allen Borne, a boat owner said, “Hopefully it doesn’t come here and all of this is in vain, but we gotta be prepared.”

Borne was one of several people at Orleans Marina picking up and reinforcing ties, even during scattered downpours.

“Everyone really needs to get ready and I hope we all come out of this safely and without too much damage,” Bourne said.

The Governor is urging residents to heed warnings and listen to local leaders.