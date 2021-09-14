Rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday as Nicholas weakens throughout Louisiana

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — As the rain falls throughout Lafourche Parish, locals like Naomi Rousse are feeling overwhelmed. Rousse is hoping her home will be spared from more damage.

"We tarped our ceilings and stuff, we're praying that that holds it up," said Rousse.

Rousse and Joey LeBoeuf's Raceland home sustained substantial damage after Hurricane Ida. Though their house is livable, LeBoeuf says he's concerned about potential drainage issues across Lafourche Parish.

"I feel that all the culverts and catch basins and drains are going to be somewhat clogged up with debris," said LeBoeuf.

Lafourche Parish officials say they're ready for the rain and working around the clock to prevent flooding.

"All of our pump stations are operational post Ida. Our main concern is just a few of the neighborhoods that flooded for Ida itself, but we have crews all over the parish cleaning out those interior drainage, doing the best we can to mitigate any rainfall," said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson.

Trash and debris is piling across the parish and clean up is expected to take months. Through the impending rain, Rousse and LeBoeuf hope their faith can get them through the storm.

"Just stay prayed up and you know, we'll get through it, that's it," said Rousse.