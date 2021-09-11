Rain chances back in the forecast for Sunday

It was another sunny day Saturday across much of the WGNO viewing area. Though we had a nice breeze and pleasant forecast for many, please be intentional in staying as cool as you possibly can again if still living without power Sunday.

Rain chances return through much of the upcoming week, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Rain chances will remain high throughout your week, and we are closely watching Invest 94L west of the Yucatán Peninsula.

I am closely watching the forecast for early this week as a small area of unorganized storms brings heightened rain chances north of Mexico before moving northwest. Right now, this is something worth keeping up with but not stressing over. The National Hurricane Center has increased development chances over these last few days. There is an 90% chance this develops over the next 2 days and a 90% chance it develops over the next 5 days. Regardless of steering, our environment will not allow a rapidly strengthening hurricane given chopped up Gulf of Mexico water, wind shear and dry air. Nonetheless. a tropical depression or storm will likely organize with the next name on the list being Nicholas. Though this system looks to remain near Texas or western Louisiana, we certainly do not need any more rain in WGNO’s viewing area, much less another storm. This does not concern me locally aside from heightened rain chances and possible associated flash flooding, so please continue focusing only on your clean up efforts, and I will keep you posted. Yes, I anticipate a rainmaker or tropical depression if not tropical storm along this farther west Gulf Coast region. The system will not be a big deal elsewhere and only would be here as a result of so much damage throughout southeast Louisiana. Here tomorrow to bring you the latest!

