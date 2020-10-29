Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for portion of St. Tammany Parish

Due to the loss in power caused by Hurricane Zeta on October 28, 2020, the Meadow Lake Water System serving Meadow Lake Subdivision and portions of French Branch Estates experienced low water pressure.

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health regulations, a precautionary boil advisory is in place for all Tammany Utilities customers in Meadow Lake Subdivision and portions of French Branch Subdivision as indicated in the image below.

This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Tammany Utilities will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health ‑ Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by signs placed throughout the neighborhood, an automated phone call and notices on the Parish Government’s website and social media sites. If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.