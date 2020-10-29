Power outage leads to boil water advisory for parts of St. Tammany

COVINGTON – The loss in power caused by Hurricane Zeta has affected water supply for some neighborhoods in St. Tammany Parish.

The Meadow Lake water system is experiencing low pressure. Residents in the Meadow Lake subdivision and portions of French Branch Estates are under a cautionary boil water advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until Tammany utilities gives the all-clear.

To disinfect your water, boil it in a clean container for one minute. Start timing your minute after your water comes to a rolling boil.

And you should do this to all water to want to drink, brush your teeth with, or use to make ice.

