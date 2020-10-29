Port Sulphur under Boil Water Advisory

Power outages and damage to the generator at the Port Sulphur water plant, caused by hurricane Zeta, resulted in low water pressure on the west bank of Plaquemines Parish – south of the Pointe a la Hache ferry.

Because of the temporary loss in water pressure, the water is of questionable microbiological quality.

As a precaution, Plaquemines Parish Government is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY for the Port Sulphur water system – south of the Pointe a la Hache ferry effective immediately until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.  The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.  (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

PPG will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply have shown it to be safe.

