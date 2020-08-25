Plaquemines Parish to lift evacuation order Tuesday afternoon

Tracking the Tropics

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Parish President Kirk Lepine will lift the mandatory evacuation for the Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish and the Westbank of Plaquemines Parish from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice starting 1 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Parish President Kirk Lepine made the announcement around 11 AM, saying the area was spared from the worst of Tropical events Marco and Laura, but also thanking everyone for their preparation.

“Overall, Plaquemines Parish fared well during these tropical events. Mother Nature is often difficult to predict, but we rely on the experts to forecast the most likely scenario and subsequently, Plaquemines Parish prepares in order to protect its residents,” said Lepine.  “I want to thank the employees and first responders who stepped up and worked around the clock to prepare and respond to the needs of our residents. Most of all, I appreciate our citizens for being patient and vigilant throughout this event. We are resilient, no matter what is thrown our way, and it is an honor to serve you.”

  • The Plaquemines Parish shelter located at the Plaquemines Parish Multipurpose Center will cease operation at 1 PM and all government offices will reopen Wednesday, August 26 at 8 AM.
  • All Plaquemines Parish School Board Employees and Students will return tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. This applies to virtual and brick-and- mortar instructions.
  • Ferry service in the Belle Chasse/Scarsdale area resumed Monday, August 25th at 5 PM.
  • Empire HWY 11 Swing Bridge will open for vehicular traffic at 1 PM
  • LA HWY 39, Caernarvon Sector Gate (St. Bernard/Plaquemines Parish line) will be opened for vehicular traffic at 12 PM.
  • Parish-wide sandbag locations have closed.
  • Plaquemines Medical Center, located at 27136 LA-23, Port Sulphur, LA 70083, will reopen at 1 PM.

More information about Plaquemines Parish can be found online.

Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@PlaqueminesParishGov).

