Plaquemines Parish Public Schools close as Tropical Storms Laura and Marco approach

BELLE CHASSE, La – Public schools in Plaquemines Parish are closing as Tropical Storms Laura and Marco approach the Louisiana coastline.

All Plaquemines Parish Public Schools will be closed on Monday, August, 24, and Tuesday, August 25.

Parents and students are encouraged to stay up to date with school closings by monitoring the automated messaging system and visiting www.ppsb.org.

