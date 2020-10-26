Plaquemines Parish preparing for Tropical Storm Zeta

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA- Plaquemines Parish Government is urging all parish residents to begin their personal preparations for the potential threat imposed by Tropical Storm Zeta

Current projections have Zeta making landfall on the gulf coast sometime Wednesday evening, as a Category 1 Hurricane.

Zeta is currently a Tropical Storm with 70mph winds, but is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane today (Monday.)

Plaquemines Parish is currently in the center of the cone of the forecasted path of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Currently, there are no Parish evacuation orders in place. Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring potentially significant impacts to the area late this week. While there is still uncertainty in the exact magnitude of impacts, the current track, and intensity forecast would lead to Potentially storm surge, Damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Please assist at home by helping to clean out catch basins and storm drains. Please avoid placing debris in ditches, drainage canals, and on the side of the road that may obstruct drainage or become projectiles. Secure all items around residences.

Residents are encouraged to finalize all preparations and stay tuned for future weather updates. Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days. If you live outside our levee protection system, now is the time to take precautions.

Local Commercial Fishermen now is the time to seeking safe harbor. Safe Harbor will be inside the Empire Floodgate system Plaquemines Parish residents will have priority docking

Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-274-2470 and leave your name, address, quantity of pets, if any (only dogs & cats) and your contact information for follow-up.