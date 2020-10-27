Plaquemines Parish opens sandbag locations ahead of TS Zeta

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – Starting today, October 27, 2020, at 12 p.m., parish-wide sandbag locations will be open.
Residents should bring their own shovels. 10 bags max. Bags will be provided.
Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:
- Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building (333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037)
- Port Sulphur YMCA, 278 Civic Drive, Port Sulphur, LA 70083
- Buras YMCA, 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041
- Boothville Area across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School
- Davant Community Center, 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040
- Braithwaite Auditorium, 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040