Plaquemines Parish declares State of Emergency. Sandbags available starting Wednesday.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Parish President Kirk Lepine has declared a State of Emergency for Plaquemines Parish in anticipation of heavy rain and wind, storm surge, and possible flooding due to Hurricane Delta.

Parish Public Service and Operation Department crews are working to ensure pumps throughout Plaquemines Parish remain fully operational and continue to clean canals and catch basins ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Delta is now a Category 4 storm and has maximum sustained winds of 130mph currently. Delta is forecasted to make landfall this weekend.

Currently, there are no Parish evacuation orders in place. Plaquemines Parish Government is urging all Parish residents to begin their personal preparations for the potential threats imposed by Hurricane Delta.

Residents are encouraged to clear leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts, and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain. It is also encouraged that all residents place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days this week in anticipation of heavy rain over the weekend. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.

A list of weather supplies, evacuation details, and other critical information can be found on the www.plaqueminesparish.com website or the Plaquemines Parish Government and Emergency Management and Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Office social media platforms.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) parish-wide sandbag locations will be open.

See below for sandbag locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and only take what they need. Bags will be provided.

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building

333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

278 Civic Drive, Port Sulphur, LA 70083

36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

Across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School

15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040

1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040

For more information about Plaquemines Parish, visit https://plaqueminesparish.com/.

Pre-Registration for evacuation transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with Plaquemines Parish call 504-274-2470 and leave your name, address, the number of pets, if any (only dogs & cats), and your contact information for follow-up.

Pre-Registration for evacuation transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with Plaquemines Parish call 504-274-2470 and leave your name, address, the number of pets, if any (only dogs & cats), and your contact information for follow-up.

For more information about Plaquemines Parish, visit https://plaqueminesparish.com/