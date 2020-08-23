Plaquemines Parish calls for mandatory evacuation for the entire Eastbank and parts of Westbank due to Tropical Storms Laura & Marco

Plaquemines Parish, La.- Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish. In addition, the order also includes the Westbank of Plaquemines Parish from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.

The Plaquemines Parish Government says that the mandatory evacuations will be effective at noon on Sunday.

Transportation:

All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Plaquemines Parish Government Pavilion, located at 333. F. Edward Herbert Blvd, in Belle Chasse. Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register, call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690.

Parish Satellite Locations:

Westbank Parish Pick-Up Location:

Port Sulphur Government Building

Boothville Elementary School

Buras Auditorium

Eastbank Parish Pick-Up Location:

Percy Griffin Community Center

Shelter Information:

Plaquemines Parish Evacuation Shelter will be activated on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Plaquemines Parish Government is encouraging residents to find a means to evacuate on their own due to COVID-19 restrictions in public shelters. At the shelter, there will be many new requirements due to COVID-19. Each person that seeks shelter will have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear facemasks at all times. If you are a COVID-19 positive individual, you will be isolated, with other COVID-19 positive individuals in the shelter. All cots will be placed further apart in accordance with the State of Louisiana COVID-19 guidelines. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you will be required to get tested.

In the event Plaquemines Parish would have to activate their point to point evacuation plan with the City of West Monroe, residents that seek shelter will be transported to West Monroe via Plaquemines Parish School Boards Buses and would be required to wear a mask during the bus ride and at the shelter. Once at the shelter in West Monroe, residents will be social distanced and those with COVID-19 will be separated from the general population. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.