Photos: Yucatan Peninsula after Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS – A day before Hurricane Zeta began bearing down on the Louisiana coast, the storm blew across the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, leaving downed trees and power lines.
Zeta was a Category 1 storm when it made landfall near Tulum on October 27. Now, the New Orleans metro area is bracing for the impact of what is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane.
Take a look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta. Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage as the storm approaches land.
