Photos: Yucatan Peninsula after Hurricane Zeta

Municipal police remove fallen trees from the streets after the passage of Hurricane Zeta, in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 27, 2020. – Zeta was downgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday after making a landfall on Monday night as a category 1 hurricane near the resort of Tulum, in the Mexican Caribbean, hit days ago by cyclone Delta. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – A day before Hurricane Zeta began bearing down on the Louisiana coast, the storm blew across the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, leaving downed trees and power lines.

Zeta was a Category 1 storm when it made landfall near Tulum on October 27. Now, the New Orleans metro area is bracing for the impact of what is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane.

Take a look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta. Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage as the storm approaches land.

