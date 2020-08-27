Photos: More images of the devastation left by Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La – First responders and Lake Charles residents are getting a better look at the devastation left by Hurricane Laura.
The powerful storm made landfall overnight in Cameron Parish. While early reports indicate the storm surge accompanying the storm was lower than expected, strong winds leveled homes and businesses across a wide swath of southwest Louisiana.
