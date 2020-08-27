Photos: More images of the devastation left by Hurricane Laura

This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood by Hurricane Laura outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “extremely dangerous” Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and “destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Mitch PIckering plays his guitar while walking through the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A man rests in front of his house after the passing of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “extremely dangerous” Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and “destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30am as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Capitol One Bank Tower is seen with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “extremely dangerous” Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and “destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Two men react near a destroyed house after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “extremely dangerous” Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and “destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLY BEACH, LA – AUGUST 27: Damaged homes sit among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area August 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the South East region of the state causing extensive damage to the area. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

HOLLY BEACH, LA – AUGUST 27: Damaged homes sit among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area August 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the South East region of the state causing extensive damage to the area. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

HOLLY BEACH, LA – AUGUST 27: Damaged homes sit among flood water after Hurricane Laura passed through the area August 27, 2020 in Holly Beach, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura came ashore bringing rain and high winds to the South East region of the state causing extensive damage to the area. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Kathy Shamburger gathers what she can from her first floor apartment that was damaged after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A damaged home is seen after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This aerial view shows power lines downed by Hurricane Laura across Highway 27 on August 27, 2020 in Creole, Louisiana. – Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US state of Louisiana Thursday and the monster category 4 storm prompted warnings of “unsurvivable” ocean surges and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said “extremely dangerous” Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and “destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, La – First responders and Lake Charles residents are getting a better look at the devastation left by Hurricane Laura.

The powerful storm made landfall overnight in Cameron Parish. While early reports indicate the storm surge accompanying the storm was lower than expected, strong winds leveled homes and businesses across a wide swath of southwest Louisiana.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Hurricane Laura.

