GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: Waves break ashore near rthe Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: Water floods a road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: People run across a road through the rain and wind as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A man looks at the waves hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. – Hurricane Sally churned towards the US Gulf Coast on September 15, 2020, threatening deadly flash flooding in Alabama and Mississippi, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A construction site is seen on the coast hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. – Hurricane Sally churned towards the US Gulf Coast on September 15, 2020, threatening deadly flash flooding in Alabama and Mississippi, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A residents look at the destruction caused by Hurricane Sally in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 16, 2020. – Hurricane Sally barrelled into the US Gulf Coast early Wednesday, with forecasts of drenching rains that could provoke “historic” and potentially deadly flash floods.The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Category 2 storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama at about 4:45 am (0945 GMT), bringing maximum sustained winds of about 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour.”Historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the northern Gulf coast,” the Miami-based center had warned late Tuesday, adding the hurricane could dump up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in some areas. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: Workers try to unclog a drainage ditch as roads flood from the rain arriving with the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: Freelance journalist, Trey Greenwood, Micah Hart and Alec Scholten are battered by the winds and rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Sally on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SHELL BEACH, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Ryan Neil Guerra and Ronald Alveris prepare their boat for the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 14, 2020 in Shell Beach, Louisiana. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SHELL BEACH, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Deputy Jarred Bazile, of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff department, monitors a checkpoint before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 14, 2020 in Shell Beach, Louisiana. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SHELL BEACH, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: A cross honoring those killed by Hurricane Katrina stands in the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 14, 2020 in Shell Beach, Louisiana. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Luis A. Sanabria puts plywood over the windows of a business in the historic French Quarter before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 14, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SHELL BEACH, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Derrick Bennett (L) helps Ronald Bush take his boat out of the water before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 14, 2020 in Shell Beach, Louisiana. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BILOXi, MISSISSIPPI – SEPTEMBER 15: Bruce Laden walks along a pier to find a spot to fish from before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 15, 2020 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: A man walks though a flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm is bringing heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BAYOU LA BATRE, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 15: A driver navigates along a flooded road as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020 in Bayou La Batre, Alabama. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Residents walk on the costal road hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. – Hurricane Sally churned towards the US Gulf Coast on September 15, 2020, threatening deadly flash flooding in Alabama and Mississippi, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SHELL BEACH, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: An aerial view from a drone shows boats and vehicles along the side of route 46 as people try to put them on higher ground before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally on September 14, 2020 in Shell Beach, Louisiana. The storm is threatening to bring heavy rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge from Louisiana to Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People play in a flooded parking lot at Navarre Beach, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Pensacola Beach, Fla. Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Waters from the Gulf of Mexico, driven by Hurricane Sally, flood this Pass Christian, Miss., street and threaten the homes that line it Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. A slow moving Hurricane Sally is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall to the area. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

A family enjoys the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico as they play in the surf at this west Gulfport, Miss., beach, ahead of landfall of Hurricane Sally, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly toward the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

The parking lot adjacent to the Jones Park Lighthouse in Gulfport, Miss., floods from the waters from the Gulf of Mexico cresting before Hurricane Sally reaches land on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Hurricane Sally is still moving slowly toward the Gulf Coast, and is expected to bring between 10 to 20 inches of rainfall. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

MOBILE, AL – Hurricane Sally finally made landfall as a Category 2 storm after stalling out over the Gulf of Mexico.

Orange Beach, Alabama, appears to have taken the brunt of the storm’s fury early on, but effects have been felt across the Gulf Coast.

Here are some startling images from areas affected by Hurricane Sally.