Photos: Cancun digs out after Hurricane Delta

  • View of the beach after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists remain outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A tourist speaks on his phone outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists walk outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Members of the Mexican Army remove fallen trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists stay at a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists stay at a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of the beach after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists stay at a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists remain outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of the beach after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A man reacts next to a damaged car after the passage of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of damages caused by Hurricane Delta at a hotel in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists remain outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of damages caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists remain outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists remain outside a shelter after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Members of the Mexican Army and Civil Protection work to remove fallen trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of fallen power lines after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of fallen power lines and trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of damages caused by Hurricane Delta at a convenience store in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of fallen power lines after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of fallen power lines and trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A man takes pictures of fallen power lines and trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Cars drive along a road after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of a fallen traffic sign after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of damages caused by Hurricane Delta on a avenue of Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Tourists take pictures of fallen trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of damages caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of damages caused by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • View of the beach after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Firefighters work to remove fallen trees after the passage of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on October 7, 2020. – Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico’s Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 110 miles (175 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

CANCUN – Hurricane Delta made landfall near Cancun today as a Category 2 storm, leaving behind downed trees, shredded billboards, and stranded tourists.

Delta moved into the Gulf of Mexico after blowing across the top of the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm was downgraded after it made landfall, but Delta is expected to regain strength as it moves across the Gulf.

Current forecast tracks have Delta making landfall somewhere in western Louisiana on Friday as a Category 2 or Category 3 storm.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuous coverage of Hurricane Delta.

