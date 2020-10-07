Photos: Cancun digs out after Hurricane Delta

CANCUN – Hurricane Delta made landfall near Cancun today as a Category 2 storm, leaving behind downed trees, shredded billboards, and stranded tourists.
Delta moved into the Gulf of Mexico after blowing across the top of the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm was downgraded after it made landfall, but Delta is expected to regain strength as it moves across the Gulf.
Current forecast tracks have Delta making landfall somewhere in western Louisiana on Friday as a Category 2 or Category 3 storm.
