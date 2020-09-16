Pensacola sheriff: The worst of Hurricane Sally is yet to come

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PENSACOLA, Fla. — With Hurricane Sally moving slowly and lashing the Gulf Coast with wind and rain, officials say worst may be yet to come.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says thousands of people in the communities he serves around Pensacola, Florida, will need to be evacuated from rising water in the coming days. Morgan said there are entire communities they’ll have to evacuate.

He says deputies have already rescued more than 40 people late Wednesday morning, including a family of four that was in a tree and was brought to safety with a high-water vehicle.

Sally made landfall early Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph).