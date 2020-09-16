Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Pensacola sheriff: The worst of Hurricane Sally is yet to come

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PENSACOLA, Fla. — With Hurricane Sally moving slowly and lashing the Gulf Coast with wind and rain, officials say worst may be yet to come.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says thousands of people in the communities he serves around Pensacola, Florida, will need to be evacuated from rising water in the coming days. Morgan said there are entire communities they’ll have to evacuate.

He says deputies have already rescued more than 40 people late Wednesday morning, including a family of four that was in a tree and was brought to safety with a high-water vehicle.

Sally made landfall early Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph).

Weather Video

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama

Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Tuesday evening weather update 9-15-20

Tuesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

Tuesday afternoon Sally update with NHC Director Ken Graham

Latest on Hurricane Sally

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 75°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 87° 75°

Thursday

89° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 75°

Friday

83° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 83° 72°

Saturday

81° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 71°

Sunday

79° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 70°

Monday

78° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 70°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News