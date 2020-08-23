Orleans Parish Municipal and Traffic courts close ahead of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

NEW ORLEANS – The Municipal and Traffic courts of New Orleans are closing as Tropical Storms Laura and Marco approach landfall in Louisiana.

Both courts will be closed on Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, according to Judicial Administrator Edward Walters.

