NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two areas for potential tropical development over the next several days.

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave is moving west toward the southern Caribbean Sea, where environmental conditions are more favorable for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days before the system reaches the Windward Islands late Tuesday or Wednesday. Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of the Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela on Monday.

This tropical wave is tracking farther south than many similar African Easterly Waves. Flooding will be a concern in the Caribbean. This system may bring unusually high amounts of rain to the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao) and coastal areas of western Venezuela that only see about 15 to 20 inches of rain annually. Additionally, we will have to watch how this storm handles land interaction with South America to see what impact friction may have on the system.

In the northern Gulf of Mexico, a weak area of low pressure is moving into an environment with low wind shear and very warm sea surface temperatures.

Models are still split on whether this system will develop before it moves slowly toward the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. The National Hurricane Center only gives this system a 20 percent chance of formation.

If it were to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it would likely be a short-lived system that is mainly a rainmaker.