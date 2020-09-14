Severe Weather Tools

NOAA National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham about Tropical Storm Sally

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie spoke with NOAA National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham about the latest Tropical Storm Sally updates.

The 10 a.m. National Hurricane Center update shifted the center of Tropical Storm Sally slightly, increasing the likelihood of a stronger impact along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Those little wiggles and wobbles really do matter,” Graham said. “A little bit of a jump in the center can make a big difference in where this storm goes.”

Current projections put Tropical Storm Sally pushing significant storm surge and bringing heavy rains along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coasts when it makes landfall.

The entire area between Plaquemines Parish to Mobile Bay could see significant storm surge flooding, Graham said.

“When you pile that water up, storm surge is still a serious issue,” he said.

